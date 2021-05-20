3,000 free tickets for the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience up for grabs

As part of their four-year partnership with the BCVE Nestlé Waters UK will sponsor the free tickets, worth up to £60, for those living within the Buxton town boundary line to visit the new interactive attraction.

Following the recent lockdown, the brand-new experience reopened on Monday, but the free ticket offer has been launched today, (Thursday) and the tickets have been offered to Buxton Advertiser readers first.

Buxton residents can be among the first to enjoy the new audio-visual attraction, and get a look inside nine rooms of the recently transformed Crescent building.

Jennifer Spencer, Chair of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said: “The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is grateful that Nestlé Waters UK have shared and supported our vision of creating an inspiring and sustainable visitor experience for residents and tourists alike.

"We are delighted to be celebrating our town’s rich spa heritage through the major restoration of the Crescent, which has only been made possible by the collaborative effort of such a strong group of partners.”

The free tickets for May and June are now available to book online, with tickets for July onwards to be released at a later date. The attraction is suitable for families and visitors of all ages, residents can register for a group ticket that will admit up to six household members to join a timed tour.

The immersive experience moves through a series of themed rooms, meeting some of the characters along the way who visited Buxton over its thousands of years of rich history. From Roman times to spa seekers concluding with a delve into the story of Nestlé Waters’ bottling of Buxton water.

Grant McKenzie, Managing Director of Nestlé Waters UK said: “We are proud to be partners of the new Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience and are delighted to be

helping to tell the story of BUXTON® Natural Mineral Water, its significance in history and why visitors have flocked to the famous spa town for centuries. Nestlé Waters UK are are thrilled to be sponsoring 3,000 tickets for residents.”

For more information and to book a ticket visit: www.buxtoncrescentexperience.com/free-residents-tickets.

