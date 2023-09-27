30 teddies take on zip line challenge from High Peak church tower
Teddies and soft toys took over St Thomas Beckett Church as they braved the zipline from the top of the tower.
Nikki Goodhew, licensed lay minister for the church said: “We had lovely weather and it went very well, with over 30 toys riding the zipline. The oldest teddy to go down was 70 years old.
"We had three generations of another family all send their teddies down. We had a craft fair happening at the same time and the whole event was really good fun.”