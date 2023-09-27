News you can trust since 1852
30 teddies take on zip line challenge from High Peak church tower

Teddies and soft toys took over St Thomas Beckett Church as they braved the zipline from the top of the tower.
By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Nigel and his 70 year old teddy after going down the zipline at St Thomas Beckett church. Photo submittedNigel and his 70 year old teddy after going down the zipline at St Thomas Beckett church. Photo submitted
Nigel and his 70 year old teddy after going down the zipline at St Thomas Beckett church. Photo submitted

Nikki Goodhew, licensed lay minister for the church said: “We had lovely weather and it went very well, with over 30 toys riding the zipline. The oldest teddy to go down was 70 years old.

"We had three generations of another family all send their teddies down. We had a craft fair happening at the same time and the whole event was really good fun.”

