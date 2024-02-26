News you can trust since 1852
29 photos from the 1900s show Derbyshire stately homes and significant events including Chesterfield, Buxton, Hardwick Hall, Bolsover Castle and Sutton Scarsdale Hall

Our latest retro gallery shows an intriguing array of photos from across Derbyshire in the 1900s.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT

Images include Sutton Scarsdale Hall, near Chesterfield, in its former glory. Built in the 17th century, it was remodelled into one of the finest Baroque mansions in the county in 1724.

This photograph shows the front facade of the hall, which has now sadly fallen into ruins.

Other images include the former Municipal Hall, in Chesterfield and a Coronation Party for King George V and Queen Mary in 1911, in Matlock.

Baslow Bridge, 1915. A motor bus (Charabanc) accident, showing the bus balanced precariously over the parapet. Note that the vehicle has solid rubber tyres. The spectators are presumably the charabanc's passengers who have had a lucky escape. The stone bridge with cutwaters probably dates from the 17th century. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1. Motor accident

Lea Hurst in Derbyshire, the country manor on the estate of William Edward Nightingale (1794-1874), circa 1865. Nightingale was the father of nurse and medical reformer Florence Nightingale. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Lea Hurst

Crowds of supporters 'Helping the Unionist', in the Chesterfield by-election. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Chesterfield by-election

Eyam Hall, Derbyshire, circa 1907. Eyam Hall is a Jacobean style manor house. (Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images)

4. Eyam Hall

