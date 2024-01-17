Neil Ferguson-Lee and volunteer Matt Higham celebrate the extension of the Eccclesbourne Valley Railway to Duffieldplaceholder image
29 cracking images showing the hardwork, dedication and passion of the Buxton and High Peak area's residents, including Buxworth Primary School, Harpur Hill Primary School and Whaley Bridge Primary School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 08:16 BST
These pictures show life and what the passion and hardwork of our local folk as they strive to keep Buxton and the High Peak an area to be proud of.

The images have been taken by our photographer Jason Chadwick and capture award presentations, panto rehearsals, sporting moments and community events.

There are also cheque presentations, talent shows and plenty more.

Take a look and see if you or your organisation are featured.

Whaley Bridge Primary School were county winners of the year one primary engineer challenge. Rudi Bowen, Max Bailey, James Dickinson, Anya Nevett, Izzy Arthur and Alfie Atticus-Adey-McGuire are pictured.

1. Whaley Bridge Primary School

Whaley Bridge Primary School were county winners of the year one primary engineer challenge. Rudi Bowen, Max Bailey, James Dickinson, Anya Nevett, Izzy Arthur and Alfie Atticus-Adey-McGuire are pictured. Photo: Jason Chadwick

A National award for High Peak CVS. Pictured are: James Cross, Nigel Caldwell and Carol Evans

2. High Peak CVS

A National award for High Peak CVS. Pictured are: James Cross, Nigel Caldwell and Carol Evans Photo: Jason Chadwick

Harpur Hill Primary go through to represent Buxton after winning the sports hall athletics competition held at Buxton Community School

3. Harpur Hill Primary

Harpur Hill Primary go through to represent Buxton after winning the sports hall athletics competition held at Buxton Community School Photo: Jason Chadwick

Harpur Hill Primary years three and four pupils are pictured in 2011. Both boys and girls teams won in the primary schools indoor football tournament held at St Thomas More

4. Harpur Hill Primary

Harpur Hill Primary years three and four pupils are pictured in 2011. Both boys and girls teams won in the primary schools indoor football tournament held at St Thomas More Photo: Jason Chadwick

