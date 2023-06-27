24 amazing pictures from Whaley Bridge's carnival - which returned for the first time in four years

There was a great turnout for the Whaley Bridge carnival which returned for the first time since 2019.

There were floats, walking floats, bands, dancers and a great day out in the Whaley sunshine as the carnival made a welcome return to the town for the first time in four years.

A spokesperson for Whaley Carnival said: “What an unbelievable turnout on Saturday June, 27. Thanks for coming to support our event.”

We have some great pictures taken by Peter Cull so take a look and see who you can recognise.

1 . Dancing in the streets Apex Cheer from New Mills danced in the carnival procession. Pic Peter Cull Photography Photo: Peter Cull Photo Sales

2 . Smile and a wave All dressed up and ready for the parade. Pic Peter Cull Photography Photo: Peter Cull Photo Sales

3 . Hitting the right notes Whaley Bridge Bass Band playing at the canal basin on carnival day. Pic Peter Cull Photography Photo: Peter Cull Photo Sales

4 . Young royalty Two young carnival queens waving from their car. Pic Peter Cull Photography Photo: Peter Cull Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6