A colourful carnival returned to Whaley Bridge. Pic Peter Cull PhotographyA colourful carnival returned to Whaley Bridge. Pic Peter Cull Photography
24 amazing pictures from Whaley Bridge's carnival - which returned for the first time in four years

There was a great turnout for the Whaley Bridge carnival which returned for the first time since 2019.
By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

There were floats, walking floats, bands, dancers and a great day out in the Whaley sunshine as the carnival made a welcome return to the town for the first time in four years.

A spokesperson for Whaley Carnival said: “What an unbelievable turnout on Saturday June, 27. Thanks for coming to support our event.”

We have some great pictures taken by Peter Cull so take a look and see who you can recognise.

Apex Cheer from New Mills danced in the carnival procession. Pic Peter Cull Photography

1. Dancing in the streets

Apex Cheer from New Mills danced in the carnival procession. Pic Peter Cull Photography

All dressed up and ready for the parade. Pic Peter Cull Photography

2. Smile and a wave

All dressed up and ready for the parade. Pic Peter Cull Photography

Whaley Bridge Bass Band playing at the canal basin on carnival day. Pic Peter Cull Photography

3. Hitting the right notes

Whaley Bridge Bass Band playing at the canal basin on carnival day. Pic Peter Cull Photography

Two young carnival queens waving from their car. Pic Peter Cull Photography

4. Young royalty

Two young carnival queens waving from their car. Pic Peter Cull Photography

