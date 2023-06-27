24 amazing pictures from Whaley Bridge's carnival - which returned for the first time in four years
There was a great turnout for the Whaley Bridge carnival which returned for the first time since 2019.
There were floats, walking floats, bands, dancers and a great day out in the Whaley sunshine as the carnival made a welcome return to the town for the first time in four years.
A spokesperson for Whaley Carnival said: “What an unbelievable turnout on Saturday June, 27. Thanks for coming to support our event.”
We have some great pictures taken by Peter Cull so take a look and see who you can recognise.
