21 throwback photos taken across High Peak in April 2012

A new month and a new set of memories unlocked – this time with pictures taken across the High Peak in April 2012.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:58 BST

Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot, who has changed the most and who still looks the same?

Campaigners for the modernisation of the toddlers play area at Cote Heath Rec. . Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Campaigners

Campaigners for the modernisation of the toddlers play area at Cote Heath Rec. . Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Specsavers fundraising organiser Amy Butler, prize draw winner Barbara Smith, and Kerri Teeboon from Specsavers who also helped with fundraising. Photo contributed.

2. Help for Heroes

Specsavers fundraising organiser Amy Butler, prize draw winner Barbara Smith, and Kerri Teeboon from Specsavers who also helped with fundraising. Photo contributed. Photo: submit

Buxton First XV celebrate promotion. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Guard of honour

Buxton First XV celebrate promotion. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Jessica Smith of Taddington who is retiring after fifty six years as a church organist. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Retiring after 56 years

Jessica Smith of Taddington who is retiring after fifty six years as a church organist. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Related topics:High Peak