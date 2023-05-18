21 retro pictures showing the changing face of Buxton down the decades - including pictures that are more than 100 years old
We’ve dug deep into the archives to bring you these cracking black and white pictures of how Buxton used to look back in the day.
The pictures go all the way back to the start of the last century, showing locals enjoying snowy surroundings.
We’ve also got pictures from Buxton Lawn Tennis Club in the 1920’s, FA Cup finalists training at Buxton in 1930’s and how the town looking during World War Two, including German prisoners being used to clear roads from snow.
There’s plenty more to see, so take a seat and enjoy this trip down memory lane.
