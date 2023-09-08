News you can trust since 1852
Bethany Smith with a handful of rosettes from the 2011 gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick
Bethany Smith with a handful of rosettes from the 2011 gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick

21 pictures of Longnor Races from yesteryear

In honour of Longnor Races taking place this week we have delved into the archive to pull out some pictures going back more than a decade.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST

Who can you recognise in this bumper gallery?

Start of the "dream mile" children's race in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Dream mile

Start of the "dream mile" children's race in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

Despite being thirty three years old Lucy Riley's pony won the award for being best turned out in the gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Faithful friend

Despite being thirty three years old Lucy Riley's pony won the award for being best turned out in the gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Pony racing in the 2011 gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Hold on tight

Pony racing in the 2011 gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Longnor Races winners back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Winners

Longnor Races winners back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

