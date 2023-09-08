In honour of Longnor Races taking place this week we have delved into the archive to pull out some pictures going back more than a decade.
Who can you recognise in this bumper gallery?
1. Dream mile
Start of the "dream mile" children's race in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Faithful friend
Despite being thirty three years old Lucy Riley's pony won the award for being best turned out in the gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Hold on tight
Pony racing in the 2011 gymkhana. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Winners
Longnor Races winners back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick