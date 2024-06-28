2012's Whaley Bridge Carnival Queen Annabel and her retinue before the procession. Photo Jason Chadwick2012's Whaley Bridge Carnival Queen Annabel and her retinue before the procession. Photo Jason Chadwick
2012's Whaley Bridge Carnival Queen Annabel and her retinue before the procession. Photo Jason Chadwick

21 photos of Whaley Bridge Carnival taken between 2011 and 2013

By Lucy Ball
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:22 BST
This weekend is Whaley Bridge Carnival so we’ve been in the archive and dug out these beauties.

Who can you spot in these 21 pictures of people enjoying the Whaley Bridge Carnival and Rose Queen in 2011, 2012 and 2013?

Whaley Bridge carnival, stilt walking juggler back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Go for the juggler

Whaley Bridge carnival, stilt walking juggler back in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

Petal thrower Jessica Lopton celebrated her sixth birthday on Whaley Bridge carnival day in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Petal thrower

Petal thrower Jessica Lopton celebrated her sixth birthday on Whaley Bridge carnival day in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

Taxal and Fernilee School with their Olympic rings back in 2011 on Whaley Bridge carnival day. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Taxal and Fernilee School

Taxal and Fernilee School with their Olympic rings back in 2011 on Whaley Bridge carnival day. Photo Jason Chadwick

Whaley Bridge Carnival in 2012 with Ben Brown in a patriotic outfit won first place in his fancy dress class. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Patriotic outfit

Whaley Bridge Carnival in 2012 with Ben Brown in a patriotic outfit won first place in his fancy dress class. Photo Jason Chadwick

