Who can you spot in these 21 pictures of people enjoying the Whaley Bridge Carnival and Rose Queen in 2011, 2012 and 2013?
1. Go for the juggler
Whaley Bridge carnival, stilt walking juggler back in 2011. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: Jason Chadwick
2. Petal thrower
Petal thrower Jessica Lopton celebrated her sixth birthday on Whaley Bridge carnival day in 2011. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: Jason Chadwick
3. Taxal and Fernilee School
Taxal and Fernilee School with their Olympic rings back in 2011 on Whaley Bridge carnival day. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: Jason Chadwick
4. Patriotic outfit
Whaley Bridge Carnival in 2012 with Ben Brown in a patriotic outfit won first place in his fancy dress class. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: Jason Chadwick