Stretching for 550 square miles, the UK’s original national park – the Peak District – welcomes more than 13 million people each year.
Considered by many as the spiritual home of the free access to the countryside we all enjoy today, the Peak District provides a taste of the outdoors to millions.
This collection of images shows the landscapes of the Peak District throughout history and how our countryside has changed over the last century.
Other photos include a Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth and Bakewell Show.
1. Bakewell Show
Deborah and Giles Hawtin with Stacey and Scott pictured at Bakewell Show, 1st August 1990. Photo: Sheffield Star
2. Lancaster bomber
Spectators on a hill look on as a Lancaster bomber flies over Ladybower reservoir in the Derbyshire Peak District to mark the 65th anniversary of the World War II Dambusters mission on May 16, 2007 in Derwent. Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. Hope
Outward Bound course, near Hope. In a programme sponsored by the Parkgate Iron and Steel Company in Rotherham, youths camp on a chilly February day in 1965. The location was Crookham Barn. (Photo by Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd./Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
4. Steam train
Circa 1935: A steam train passing through the Peak District. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive