Crowds gathered to enjoy the traditional blessing of the wells followed by the crowning of the new carnival queen.
See who you can recognise in this bumper gallery from the event on Sunday July, 2.
1. A tribute to flora and fauna
St Ann's Well has been decorated with traditional English animals in a celebration of flora and fauna. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
2. Singing by The Crescent
Blessing of the Well service by the Crescent. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
3. Music at the service
Fairfield Band performed at the Blessing of the Wells in Butxon at the weekend. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
4. At the children's well
The Revd Andrew Parker at the Children's Well for the Blessing of the Wells Service. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick