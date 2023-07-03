News you can trust since 1852
Blessing of the Wells, newly crowned 2023 Queen Lily-Mae and her retinueBlessing of the Wells, newly crowned 2023 Queen Lily-Mae and her retinue
Blessing of the Wells, newly crowned 2023 Queen Lily-Mae and her retinue

20 pictures from the Blessing of the Wells and crowning of the Buxton Carnival Queen

Crowds gathered to enjoy the traditional blessing of the wells followed by the crowning of the new carnival queen.
By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:57 BST

See who you can recognise in this bumper gallery from the event on Sunday July, 2.

St Ann's Well has been decorated with traditional English animals in a celebration of flora and fauna. Pic Jason Chadwick

1. A tribute to flora and fauna

St Ann's Well has been decorated with traditional English animals in a celebration of flora and fauna. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Blessing of the Well service by the Crescent. Pic Jason Chadwick

2. Singing by The Crescent

Blessing of the Well service by the Crescent. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Fairfield Band performed at the Blessing of the Wells in Butxon at the weekend. Pic Jason Chadwick

3. Music at the service

Fairfield Band performed at the Blessing of the Wells in Butxon at the weekend. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

The Revd Andrew Parker at the Children's Well for the Blessing of the Wells Service. Pic Jason Chadwick

4. At the children's well

The Revd Andrew Parker at the Children's Well for the Blessing of the Wells Service. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

