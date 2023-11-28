News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Johnny Ray fans from Derbyshire are pictured waiting patiently at the London Airport. Johnny Ray, the famous American crooner, arrived at the airport and the teenage fan club presidents were there to meet him and returned to the Dorchester Hotel with him for a lemonade. The two lucky girls - Jill James (18) and Philippa Henderson (15) are seen wearing Johnny Ray picture earings.Johnny Ray fans from Derbyshire are pictured waiting patiently at the London Airport. Johnny Ray, the famous American crooner, arrived at the airport and the teenage fan club presidents were there to meet him and returned to the Dorchester Hotel with him for a lemonade. The two lucky girls - Jill James (18) and Philippa Henderson (15) are seen wearing Johnny Ray picture earings.
Johnny Ray fans from Derbyshire are pictured waiting patiently at the London Airport. Johnny Ray, the famous American crooner, arrived at the airport and the teenage fan club presidents were there to meet him and returned to the Dorchester Hotel with him for a lemonade. The two lucky girls - Jill James (18) and Philippa Henderson (15) are seen wearing Johnny Ray picture earings.

19 rare black and white retro photos show interesting images from around Derbyshire and the Peak District - including Matlock, Buxton, Chesterfield and Belper

We have pulled together this collection of interesting retro shots from around Derbyshire over the last 100 years.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT

There are plenty of intriguing shots including a plucky postman making the steep climb at Millers Dale to deliver mail or lead picking in the snow, where the famous mineral fluorspar is found.

Rockside Hydro in Matlock, is pictured in full glory. It was situated up the hill from Smedley's Hydro and later became part of Matlock Teacher Training College and has now been developed into apartments.

Another interesting image shows Kathleen Kennedy and her brother Lieutenant Joseph Kennedy arriving at her wedding to the Marquess of Hartington, heir to the Dukedom of Devonshire.

Just four months later the 10th Duke's eldest son and heir William was killed in action in Belgium while serving with his regiment, the Coldstream Guards. Kathleen died in an aeroplane accident in 1948. They are buried along with other members of the Cavendish family in the churchyard of St Peter's at the village of Edensor on the Chatsworth estate.

Circa 1930: The high street in Belper, Derbyshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1. Belper

Circa 1930: The high street in Belper, Derbyshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
May 1928: Three workers at the I & R Morley cloth-weaving factory in Heanor, Derbyshire. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2. Cloth-weaving factory

May 1928: Three workers at the I & R Morley cloth-weaving factory in Heanor, Derbyshire. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Edward G. Malindine

Photo Sales
1941: Dovedale in the Peak District. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. Dovedale

1941: Dovedale in the Peak District. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
15th May 1936: Tommy Mitchell (1902 - 1996), a member of the Derbyshire and England (1932 - 1935) cricket teams. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

4. Tommy Mitchell

15th May 1936: Tommy Mitchell (1902 - 1996), a member of the Derbyshire and England (1932 - 1935) cricket teams. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: E. Dean

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireBuxtonChesterfieldBelperPeak DistrictMatlock