19 pictures of crowds flocking to Buxton for popular Christmas lights switch-on and Lantern Parade

There was a ‘fantastic’ turnout at the Buxton Christmas lights switch-on and Lantern Parade at the weekend.

The lights switch-on, organised by J T Events, saw a new Santa’s grotto come to town as well as live reindeer, a laser show, live music and the lantern parade organised by Buxton Sparkles.

Jane Fletcher said: "It was a fantastic night.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to the huge crowds of people who came along to support the Buxton Christmas lights switch-on and made it such a fantastic event and atmosphere for all, there was a real buzz on the night and you all made this happen.”

For the first time this year there was a free Santa’s grotto by The Crescent which was organised by New Mills Youth Matters, and saw every child receive a free gift.

The group said: “Thank you to all our volunteers last night that ran the Christmas grotto at Buxton lights switch-on. We had so much fun and saw hundreds of very happy children.

"It was a cold one but that didn’t stop our smiles and Christmas spirit.”

Meeting the reindeer Reindeer proved a popular attraction at the light switch on.

Live music Isaac Neilson Band.

Lighting up the dark The Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade lighting up the dark.

Packed Spring Gardens A packed Spring Gardens.