The free Santa's grotto was organised by Youth Matters in New Mills Photo New Mills Youth MattersThe free Santa's grotto was organised by Youth Matters in New Mills Photo New Mills Youth Matters
19 pictures of crowds flocking to Buxton for popular Christmas lights switch-on and Lantern Parade

There was a ‘fantastic’ turnout at the Buxton Christmas lights switch-on and Lantern Parade at the weekend.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT

The lights switch-on, organised by J T Events, saw a new Santa’s grotto come to town as well as live reindeer, a laser show, live music and the lantern parade organised by Buxton Sparkles.

Jane Fletcher said: "It was a fantastic night.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to the huge crowds of people who came along to support the Buxton Christmas lights switch-on and made it such a fantastic event and atmosphere for all, there was a real buzz on the night and you all made this happen.”

For the first time this year there was a free Santa’s grotto by The Crescent which was organised by New Mills Youth Matters, and saw every child receive a free gift.

The group said: “Thank you to all our volunteers last night that ran the Christmas grotto at Buxton lights switch-on. We had so much fun and saw hundreds of very happy children.

"It was a cold one but that didn’t stop our smiles and Christmas spirit.”

We have some great pictures in our gallery below – see who you can spot getting in to the festive spirit.

Reindeer proved a popular attraction at the light switch on. Photo David Dukesell

1. Meeting the reindeer

Reindeer proved a popular attraction at the light switch on. Photo David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell

Isaac Neilson Band. Photo David Dukesell

2. Live music

Isaac Neilson Band. Photo David Dukesell Photo: Photo David Dukesell

The Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade lighting up the dark. Photo David Dukesell

3. Lighting up the dark

The Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade lighting up the dark. Photo David Dukesell Photo: Photo David Dukesell

A packed Spring Gardens. Photo David Dukesell

4. Packed Spring Gardens

A packed Spring Gardens. Photo David Dukesell Photo: Photo David Dukesell

Related topics:Buxton