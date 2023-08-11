News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Kings School Macclesfield pupils Jennifer Pinches, from Whaley Bridge, with (left to righ): Jamie Duncan, 18, from Glossop, Harry Frost and rugby player Ben Marsden, 18, from Buxton, who all celebrated achieving top A Level results. Picture from 2013 taken by Kings School.Kings School Macclesfield pupils Jennifer Pinches, from Whaley Bridge, with (left to righ): Jamie Duncan, 18, from Glossop, Harry Frost and rugby player Ben Marsden, 18, from Buxton, who all celebrated achieving top A Level results. Picture from 2013 taken by Kings School.
Kings School Macclesfield pupils Jennifer Pinches, from Whaley Bridge, with (left to righ): Jamie Duncan, 18, from Glossop, Harry Frost and rugby player Ben Marsden, 18, from Buxton, who all celebrated achieving top A Level results. Picture from 2013 taken by Kings School.

18 throwback pictures of High Peak A-level students getting their results - as this year's grades set to be released

Who can you spot in these A-level pictures taken of High Peak students more than a decade ago?
By Lucy Ball
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

With A-levels just around the corner who can you recognise in this throwback gallery of students getting their results from more than ten years ago?

Who hasn’t changed at all and who looks so different from how they did in 2011?

A-level results will be announced on Thursday 17 August 2023, and students can usually pick up their grades from schools starting around 8am.

In 21013 Buxton Community School celebrated their best year for students achieving the top grades at A-level. Photo Buxton Community School.

1. Best year

In 21013 Buxton Community School celebrated their best year for students achieving the top grades at A-level. Photo Buxton Community School. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Star pupil Mollie Trueman, of New Mills School, with her glowing A-level results in 2013. Pic New Mills Sixth Form.

2. Star pupil

Star pupil Mollie Trueman, of New Mills School, with her glowing A-level results in 2013. Pic New Mills Sixth Form. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
A talented up and coming hair stylist took three titles at Buxton College’s annual Hair and Beauty Showcase in 2013. Carly Motley, 32, from Dove Holes dazzled a panel of expert judges from local salons with her ‘butterflies in the wind’ look and was awarded the prizes for Best Avant-Garde Style, Best Photographic Style, and Best Level 3 Hairdresser, and £125 in prize money donated by City and Guilds. Photo Buxton and Leek College

3. Up and coming stylist

A talented up and coming hair stylist took three titles at Buxton College’s annual Hair and Beauty Showcase in 2013. Carly Motley, 32, from Dove Holes dazzled a panel of expert judges from local salons with her ‘butterflies in the wind’ look and was awarded the prizes for Best Avant-Garde Style, Best Photographic Style, and Best Level 3 Hairdresser, and £125 in prize money donated by City and Guilds. Photo Buxton and Leek College Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Hannah Crosland and Katie Ayrton, of New Mills School, celebrated their A-levels results in 2013. Pic New Mills School

4. Big Smiles

Hannah Crosland and Katie Ayrton, of New Mills School, celebrated their A-levels results in 2013. Pic New Mills School Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:High Peak