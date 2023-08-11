18 throwback pictures of High Peak A-level students getting their results - as this year's grades set to be released

Who can you spot in these A-level pictures taken of High Peak students more than a decade ago?
With A-levels just around the corner who can you recognise in this throwback gallery of students getting their results from more than ten years ago?
Who hasn’t changed at all and who looks so different from how they did in 2011?
A-level results will be announced on Thursday 17 August 2023, and students can usually pick up their grades from schools starting around 8am.
1. Best year
In 21013 Buxton Community School celebrated their best year for students achieving the top grades at A-level. Photo Buxton Community School. Photo: Contributed
2. Star pupil
Star pupil Mollie Trueman, of New Mills School, with her glowing A-level results in 2013. Pic New Mills Sixth Form. Photo: Contributed
3. Up and coming stylist
A talented up and coming hair stylist took three titles at Buxton College’s annual Hair and Beauty Showcase in 2013.
Carly Motley, 32, from Dove Holes dazzled a panel of expert judges from local salons with her ‘butterflies in the wind’ look and was awarded the prizes for Best Avant-Garde Style, Best Photographic Style, and Best Level 3 Hairdresser, and £125 in prize money donated by City and Guilds. Photo Buxton and Leek College Photo: Contributed
4. Big Smiles
Hannah Crosland and Katie Ayrton, of New Mills School, celebrated their A-levels results in 2013. Pic New Mills School Photo: Contributed