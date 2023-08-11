18 throwback pictures of High Peak A-level students getting their results - as this year's grades set to be released

3 . Up and coming stylist

A talented up and coming hair stylist took three titles at Buxton College’s annual Hair and Beauty Showcase in 2013. Carly Motley, 32, from Dove Holes dazzled a panel of expert judges from local salons with her ‘butterflies in the wind’ look and was awarded the prizes for Best Avant-Garde Style, Best Photographic Style, and Best Level 3 Hairdresser, and £125 in prize money donated by City and Guilds. Photo Buxton and Leek College Photo: Contributed