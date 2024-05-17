Another photo shows the impressive engine steaming through Chesterfield in 1973.
Also pictured is Great Longstone railway station which closed in 1962. One train a day in each direction stopped at the station to allow resident Mrs Boardman, a hospital sister, to travel to work in Buxton.
1. Matlock Bath
Matlock Bath on the Midland Railway looking north west. The through line from London, St Pancras to Manchester Central was still open at this time, circa 1960. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon
2. Vale of Edale
Vale of Edale. The 10.08 ex New Mills for Sheffield heads east for Hope in 1985. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon
3. Bamford Station
Bamford Station, Hope Valley. No. 31.463 rushes through Bamford Station with the 12.45 ex Cleethorpes for Manchester, 1985. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon
4. Cromford Station
Cromford Station in 1997. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon