17 remarkable retro photos of trains in Derbyshire - including steam locomotives, Britain's first diesel, the Flying Scotsman and the Green Arrow

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 17th May 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 15:14 BST
We’re going back in time with 17 vintage photos of trains and stations from Derbyshire’s railway heritage.

Photos include probably the world’s most popular steam locomotive, the Flying Scotsman at the Barrow Hill Roundhouse reopening in 2017.

Another photo shows the impressive engine steaming through Chesterfield in 1973.

Also pictured is Great Longstone railway station which closed in 1962. One train a day in each direction stopped at the station to allow resident Mrs Boardman, a hospital sister, to travel to work in Buxton.

Matlock Bath on the Midland Railway looking north west. The through line from London, St Pancras to Manchester Central was still open at this time, circa 1960. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

1. Matlock Bath

Matlock Bath on the Midland Railway looking north west. The through line from London, St Pancras to Manchester Central was still open at this time, circa 1960. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Vale of Edale. The 10.08 ex New Mills for Sheffield heads east for Hope in 1985. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

2. Vale of Edale

Vale of Edale. The 10.08 ex New Mills for Sheffield heads east for Hope in 1985. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Bamford Station, Hope Valley. No. 31.463 rushes through Bamford Station with the 12.45 ex Cleethorpes for Manchester, 1985. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

3. Bamford Station

Bamford Station, Hope Valley. No. 31.463 rushes through Bamford Station with the 12.45 ex Cleethorpes for Manchester, 1985. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Cromford Station in 1997. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

4. Cromford Station

Cromford Station in 1997. (Photo by Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

