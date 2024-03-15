17 photos inside award-winning Peak District hotel ranked among The Times Best Places to Stay 2024

The Bike and Boot, a pet-friendly hotel located on Hope Road near Hope and Bamford opened its doors for the first time in September 2023 as and has quickly gained a lot of interest from hiking and cycling enthusiasts visiting the Peak District.

The Derbyshire venue is the second in the chain, following the success of the first Bike and Boot which opened in Scarborough.

The hotel located at the heart of the Peak Dsitrict, has not only made it to the Times and Sunday Times definitive list of the 100 Best Places to stay in the UK in 2024, but also won the Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year category for its ‘buzzy, youthful vibe’.

Simon Kershaw, Brand and Development Director at Bike and Boot said: “Our hotel in Peaks has only been open for five months so the award came as a surprise. We are absolutely thrilled. It's a tribute to all the staff because they've been brilliant.

"We originally designed the brand for the Peak District but it just so happened that we got Scarborough open first. It’s been fantastic to see the response we got in the Peaks.”

Simon Kershaw set up Bike and Boot with his business colleague, Simon Rhatigan after they realised there was a gap in the market for a hotel that caters specifically for people who enjoy spending time in nature – either hiking, cycling or walking their dogs.

The hotel offers many unique facilities including a free-to-use dog grooming room – with a professional dog grooming bath and a table with a dryer and towels.

Bike and Boot also hosts a secure cycle storage only accessible by guests as well as cycle servicing facilities. On top of that, True North Adventures run a bike hire site at the hotel and offer guided bike tours through the Peak District.

The hotel also has its own restaurant – which is also a bar and a café. The Bareca is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner to both residents and non-residents. The restaurant serves a Mediterranean-style menu, coffee, specialty teas, cakes and a wide selection of cocktails, craft beer and wine.

What makes the hotel even more unique is a Retreat Lounge, offering unlimited free drinks 24 hours seven days a week – providing a space for the guests to unwind after a long day of work. Every day at 4 pm cakes are served at the lounge.

While state of the art cycle facilities, professional dog grooming room and top quality food and drinks make the hotel one of the best places to stay in the UK, Simon’s favourite is a cinema room – offering three film screenings a day. Guests can watch children's film in the afternoon, a family film in the early evening, and a classic film later in the evening.

Simon said: “The cinema is my favourite thing about the hotel. We've got proper cinema seats, you can take your food in there,take a drink, sit back and watch a film. It's just very unique and this facility is something that people who visit our hotel really value.”

Bike and Boot have revealed that they are hoping to open another hotel in Sherwood Forest.

1 . Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year Bike & Boot, a pet-friendly hotel in the Peak District, which offers free dog grooming for its guests, has not only made it to the 100 Best Places to stay in the UK list but also won the Cheap and Chic Hotel of the Year category for its ‘buzzy, youthful vibe’. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Great success The hotel located on Hope Road near Hope and Bamford opened its doors for the first time in September 2023 and was the second in the chain, following the success of the first Bike & Boot which opened in Scarborough. Simon Kershaw, Brand and Development Director said that the team at the hotel has been thrilled to win an award just five months after opening. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . State of the art facilities The 60-room dog-friendly venue at the heart of the Peak District offers bedrooms in three sizes, power showers, smart TVs and capacious Wi-Fi. The site features overnight bike storage, free private car parking and electric car charging points, and a garage. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales