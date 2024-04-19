So relive those dancing memories, the costumes and the hairstyles from the early 2000s.
1. Dance
Buxton Community School's Rebound 12 dance show presented 30 different pieces in a show of more than 2 hours at Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Feather friends
Feather friends from Buxton Community School's Rebound dance show in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. I think he went that way
Secondary School Dance Festival, Lost Love by Highfields School in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Power fingers
Secondary School Dance Festival, BEaUtiful by Hope Valley College in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick