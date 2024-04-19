Secondary School Dance Festival, Glossopdale Community College's post 16 students. Photo Jason ChadwickSecondary School Dance Festival, Glossopdale Community College's post 16 students. Photo Jason Chadwick
17 High Peak school dance show photos from more than a decade ago

School dance shows – normally at Buxton Opera House – are a rite of passage for most High Peak students.
By Lucy Ball
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:29 BST

So relive those dancing memories, the costumes and the hairstyles from the early 2000s.

Buxton Community School's Rebound 12 dance show presented 30 different pieces in a show of more than 2 hours at Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Dance

Buxton Community School's Rebound 12 dance show presented 30 different pieces in a show of more than 2 hours at Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Feather friends from Buxton Community School's Rebound dance show in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Feather friends

Feather friends from Buxton Community School's Rebound dance show in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Secondary School Dance Festival, Lost Love by Highfields School in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. I think he went that way

Secondary School Dance Festival, Lost Love by Highfields School in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Secondary School Dance Festival, BEaUtiful by Hope Valley College in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Power fingers

Secondary School Dance Festival, BEaUtiful by Hope Valley College in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

