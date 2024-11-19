The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.
16 beautiful winter wonderland pictures from the Derbyshire of yesteryear

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 16:11 GMT
Folk around Derbyshire woke up a winter wonderland scene after the first snow of the season arrived overnight.

It has led to the closure of a number of schools and roads being closed this morning,

Derbyshire County Council said its gritters were ploughing main roads and laying down grit in the High Peak last night but a number of roads are closed due to snow this morning.

These include the A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holmfirth) and the A54 and A537 Cat and Fiddle.

For the latest snow information, visit our website.

Here we look back on a few images of snowfalls around the county from down the years.

Let us know how you will be spending the days, and send us your photos of fun in the snow via our social media channels.

A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936.

1. A snowy landscape

A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936. Photo: Fox Photos

The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.

2. Tough driving conditions

The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937. Photo: Nick Yapp:d

Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep.

3. A toboggan party

Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep. Photo: Hulton Archive

Winter sports enthusiasts enjoying the rare opportunity to ski on the slopes of Kinder Scout on 31st January 1939.

4. Winter sports enthusiasts

Winter sports enthusiasts enjoying the rare opportunity to ski on the slopes of Kinder Scout on 31st January 1939. Photo: Fox Photos

