It has led to the closure of a number of schools and roads being closed this morning,

Derbyshire County Council said its gritters were ploughing main roads and laying down grit in the High Peak last night but a number of roads are closed due to snow this morning.

These include the A6024 Holme Moss (Crowden to Holmfirth) and the A54 and A537 Cat and Fiddle.

For the latest snow information, visit our website.

Here we look back on a few images of snowfalls around the county from down the years.

Let us know how you will be spending the days, and send us your photos of fun in the snow via our social media channels.

1 . A snowy landscape A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936. Photo: Fox Photos Photo Sales

2 . Tough driving conditions The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937. Photo: Nick Yapp:d Photo Sales

3 . A toboggan party Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep. Photo: Hulton Archive Photo Sales