The annual Buxton Sparkles Christmas lantern parade is back for its 15th year anniversary and the organisers say it still has that special magical quality.

The lantern parade will be taking place before the lights switch on on Saturday November, 18 and free lantern making workshops will be taking place in the run up to the event. Recent parades have attracted more than 1,000 people.

Andrea Lewis, from Buxton Sparkles, said: “I can’t believe how it’s grown over the years. It has always been popular but in recent years there has been a real surge in numbers. We were leading the parade along Broad Walk last year and I looked back when we reached the end. It was full of people as far as the eye could see, which was amazing.

“When the dark nights come in it’s nice to light up the dark with colour and sparkle. It’s also a lovely tradition for families to do every year and a chance to have some free fun.”

The Buxton Sparkles Christmas Lantern Parade is back for its 15th year and still just as magical as it was when it started. Photo David Dukesell

There will be free lantern making sessions are taking place on Saturday November, 11 from 10am to 3pm at the United Reform Church in Hardwick Square and Wednesday November, 15 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm in the Pump Room. Lantern making takes around 40 minutes and there is a small charge for the LEDs.

Andrea said: “We are a small team of four and always looking for new volunteers to help support the event. We have a shoestring budget but every year we put on a magical event which brings the town together and I’m really proud of it. We do lantern making with people in the care homes and for school children and everyone is between.”

Andrea says the parade is open to anyone, not just those who have a lantern and not just families. She said: “We are a community event for everyone. During the parade we sing carols, dance and get into the Christmas spirit. We also stop off outside the Argyle Care Home and sing to the residents there, which is always lovely.”