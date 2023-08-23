150 volunteer hours for Mountain Rescue team assisting injured walker
On Sunday August, 20 Kinder Mountain Rescue team was called out at 1.50pm to a 26-year-old man with an ankle injury at Kinder Downfall.
A spokesperson for KMRT said: “We had a long and very traditional Mountain Rescue callout.
"We implemented our standard response: Kinder 1 to locate and treat the casualty, Kinder 2 to bring the stretcher package and additional Kinder parties for the evacuation.”After pain relief and splinting the ankle the team carried out a two-hour stretcher evacuation to Edale Cross. The patient was then discharged into the car of his friends who drove him to hospital for further treatment.
The spokesperson added: “From start to finish this was a 5.5 hour call out with 29 team members attending which made the number of volunteer hours used in this call out reach 159.5.”