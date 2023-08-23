News you can trust since 1852
150 volunteer hours for Mountain Rescue team assisting injured walker

After a walker injured their ankle, 29 Kinder Mountain Rescue Team volunteers attended the ‘long’ call out which used 159 volunteer hours to rescue them.
By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:26 BST

On Sunday August, 20 Kinder Mountain Rescue team was called out at 1.50pm to a 26-year-old man with an ankle injury at Kinder Downfall.

A spokesperson for KMRT said: “We had a long and very traditional Mountain Rescue callout.

"We implemented our standard response: Kinder 1 to locate and treat the casualty, Kinder 2 to bring the stretcher package and additional Kinder parties for the evacuation.”After pain relief and splinting the ankle the team carried out a two-hour stretcher evacuation to Edale Cross. The patient was then discharged into the car of his friends who drove him to hospital for further treatment.

The spokesperson added: “From start to finish this was a 5.5 hour call out with 29 team members attending which made the number of volunteer hours used in this call out reach 159.5.”