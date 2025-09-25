15 famous stately homes, buildings and castles in Derbyshire and the Peak District you've seen on screen

3 . Riber Castle

Dead Man's Shoes was filmed in and around Matlock with key filming locations including the town of Matlock itself, the nearby village of Bonsall (where the farm scenes were shot), and the historic Riber Castle. The derelict structure served as the dramatic setting for the film's chilling climax. The building has now been developed into luxury apartments. Pictured is Producer Mark Herbert, director Shane Meadows and actor Paddy Constaine from Dead Man's Shoes with the award for Film at the South Bank Show Awards at The Savoy in 2005. Photo: MJ Kim