Swizzels is one of the areas biggest employers and over the years is has welcomed royalty and TV presenters.

Founded in 1928 Swizzels, then known as Matlow Bros, started making sweets in London.

The Blitz destroyed the factory and in 1940 they relocated to New Mills and have been on Albion Road ever since.

This week Swizzels annouced it has increased production to cope with a surge in demand for vegan sweets ready for Veganuary 2024.

To keep up with demand production of Refreshers, Love Hearts and Drumsticks - all of which are vegan sweets - has increased.

Furthermore, after adding the vegan food label to its popular Scrumptious Sweets, Curious Choos, and Luscious Lollies 18 months ago, the sweet maker saw a 19 per cent jump in sales of its vegan Variety Range showing the growing popularity of vegan treats.

See who you can spot in these throwback pictures.

In June 1990 Princess Diana visited the Swizzels factory, seen here on the Love Hearts line.

