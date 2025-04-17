Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hikers are being invited to take on a half-marathon trek around the Peak District to raise funds for a leading children’s cancer charity.

The CCLG: Children & Young People’s Cancer Association, a leading UK charity dedicated to creating a brighter future for children and young people with cancer, is calling on supporters to lace up their walking boots and join them for the Big Hike on Sunday September, 20.

Juliet Horner, events and challenges fundraising executive at CCLG, said: “CCLG’s Big Hike is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors, meet like-minded supporters, and raise vital funds to help children and young people with cancer.

“We’re powered by three words – expertise, progress, community – and this event brings those values to life. Together, we can make a real difference.”

Here's how you can get involved with the CCLG: Children & Young People’s Cancer Association Big Hike on Sunday September, 20.

The Big Hike offers participants the chance to raise vital funds for CCLG while taking on a scenic 13.1-mile circular route. Starting and ending in the picturesque village of Hartington, the hike winds its way through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the Peak District.

From Hartington, walkers will head south along the River Dove to the first checkpoint in Alstonefield.

The route then continues west to a lunch stop and second checkpoint in Wetton, before heading north along the River Manifold and over Ecton Hill.

CCLG unites the children and young people’s cancer community across the UK, driving collective action to find better treatments, provide improved care, and work towards cures.

By taking part in CCLG’s Big Hike, supporters will be helping to fund crucial research and services that support families affected by childhood cancer.

The final checkpoint is at Hulme End, before participants return to Hartington for a well-earned glass of fizz and a celebratory atmosphere.

All hikers will also receive a Big Hike T-shirt, medal, and access to fundraising materials and advice. The hike, which meets at 8am, will include lunch and hot food at the finish line.

Registration is now open, with a reduced registration fee of £20 (normally £40) for a limited time. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £250 to support the vital work of CCLG.

To sign up or learn more, visit cclg.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-events/cclgs-big-hike