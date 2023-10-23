News you can trust since 1852
Leigh Whyte (left) and Andrew Drabble (aka Axe right) bared all in 2013 to serve free chips at Furness Vale Fish Bar as part of a fundraising evening for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Photo contributed.Leigh Whyte (left) and Andrew Drabble (aka Axe right) bared all in 2013 to serve free chips at Furness Vale Fish Bar as part of a fundraising evening for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Photo contributed.
Leigh Whyte (left) and Andrew Drabble (aka Axe right) bared all in 2013 to serve free chips at Furness Vale Fish Bar as part of a fundraising evening for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Photo contributed.

13 throwback pictures of High Peak fundraisers wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and over the years people from across the High Peak have donned pink tutus and umbrellas to help raise funds for various breast cancer charities.
By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:58 BST

Take a look at these throwback pictures, some going back to 2011 and see who you can spot.

Lorraine Gregory and Emma Bolam, Tarmac employees did a sky dive in 2011 for a breast cancer charity as Emma's mum died of the disease. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Sky diving pals

Lorraine Gregory and Emma Bolam, Tarmac employees did a sky dive in 2011 for a breast cancer charity as Emma's mum died of the disease. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Staff at High Peak Community Housing raised money for the Breast Cancer Campaign in 2011. Photo contributed.

2. In the pink

Staff at High Peak Community Housing raised money for the Breast Cancer Campaign in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

A couple enjoying the pink menu, which is on offer at the Palace Hotel, Buxton, in aid of Breast Cancer Care back in 2014.

3. Pink menu

A couple enjoying the pink menu, which is on offer at the Palace Hotel, Buxton, in aid of Breast Cancer Care back in 2014. Photo: Contributed

Nicci Large, Pauline Maund and Ruth Doxey, held a breast cancer fundraiser at Cut n Curl in 2014. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Hairdresser fundraiser

Nicci Large, Pauline Maund and Ruth Doxey, held a breast cancer fundraiser at Cut n Curl in 2014. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

