Derbyshire residents have been decorating their homes ready for Halloween.
Derbyshire residents have been decorating their homes ready for Halloween.

13 spooktacular photos show Derbyshire homes decorated for Halloween

Are these Halloween decorations getting you in the spirit for the spooky season?
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST

With Halloween just around the corner, many houses have started putting up the decorations to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

We asked our readers to share photos of their homes decorated for fright night and the photos did not disappoint.

Do you go all out when it comes to decorating your house for Halloween? You can still send your photos to be added to our gallery.

A beautiful autumnal tree created by Lisa Smith featuring hanging pumpkins

1. Spooky season

A beautiful autumnal tree created by Lisa Smith featuring hanging pumpkins Photo: submit

Kirsty Shaw's house looks truly terrifying!

2. Enter if you dare...

Kirsty Shaw's house looks truly terrifying! Photo: submit

Halloween tree taken to the next level by Sandra Whalley! Love the spooky eyes

3. Lift your spirits!

Halloween tree taken to the next level by Sandra Whalley! Love the spooky eyes Photo: submit

Eleri Thompson has made a frightfully good job of turning her home into a haunted house - with giant pumpkin, vampire mummy. Spooktacular effort!

4. Spellbinding

Eleri Thompson has made a frightfully good job of turning her home into a haunted house - with giant pumpkin, vampire mummy. Spooktacular effort! Photo: submit

