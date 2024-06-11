There were huge crowds out to watch the New Mills carnival on Saturday June, 8.

A spokesperson for New Mills Carnival said: “A huge thank you to everyone involved in the New Mills Carnival.

“We couldn't have done it without the incredible effort and dedication of our amazing volunteers, organisers, and sponsors.

"And to all of you who came out to celebrate with us – your energy and enthusiasm made the event truly special.”

This year’s theme was great moments in history and saw New Mills Community Fire Station remember the Great Fire of London while school students honoured the NHS being started and New Mills Art Theatre were named best float in the parade.

Best walking group went to St George’s Primary School and the Tandem Restoration Project won best kept vehicle.

Throughout the town businesses also joined in the carnival spirit and decorated windows and shop front with Rolf West Domestic Appliances taking first place.

The carnival spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to everyone who helped bring New Mills alive with the “Greatest Moments in History” theme.

“From historical appliances and facts to explorations of space, the history of Kinder Trespass, and even the history of Blake's hairdresser including their very first Carnival window in 1998 themed "Scooby-Doo", your creativity and dedication have been truly inspiring.

“Your incredible displays have brought joy and historical insight to everyone in our community. Thank you for making New Mills shine.”

Leading the parade New Mills Carnival, the band leads off the parade. Photo Jason Chadwick

Aliens from Hague bar have landed! Hague Bar School taking part in the carnival procession. Photo Jason Chadwick

Quick march Quick march at New Mills Carnival with the Army Cadet Force. Photo Jason Chadwick