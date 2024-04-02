Holly and Elliot O'Brien enjoyng a cake, Easter activities at the Pavilion Gardens. Photo Brian EyreHolly and Elliot O'Brien enjoyng a cake, Easter activities at the Pavilion Gardens. Photo Brian Eyre
Holly and Elliot O'Brien enjoyng a cake, Easter activities at the Pavilion Gardens. Photo Brian Eyre

13 cute photos of people across the High Peak celebrating Easter

Easter bonnets, church services and even tap dancing!
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:21 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:24 BST

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of Easter celebrations. We hope you all had a lovely break from school and work.

1. Beautiful bonnets

2. Samatha Shimwell - Arthur Joe .jpg

3. Passover meal

4. Thumbs up

