News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
A family photo for James and Sarah Ellson with nieces Lottie Ellson, nine and Mabel Ellson, six at the Hayfield Country Show. Photo Jason ChadwickA family photo for James and Sarah Ellson with nieces Lottie Ellson, nine and Mabel Ellson, six at the Hayfield Country Show. Photo Jason Chadwick
A family photo for James and Sarah Ellson with nieces Lottie Ellson, nine and Mabel Ellson, six at the Hayfield Country Show. Photo Jason Chadwick

12 pictures look back at Hayfield Country Show and Sheepdog Trials over the years

Sadly Hayfield Country Show and Sheepdog Trials is no more but we have delved into our archives and pulled some pictures from the past.
By Lucy Ball
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST

Who can you spot enjoying themselves in these throwback pictures?

The junior fell race started at the Hayfield Country Show back in 2011.

1. And They're Off

The junior fell race started at the Hayfield Country Show back in 2011. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Show, bubble fun for Shannon Lee-Roebuck pictured in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Bubble fun

Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Show, bubble fun for Shannon Lee-Roebuck pictured in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Show, Werneth Concert Band entertain the visitors in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Hitting the right notes

Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Show, Werneth Concert Band entertain the visitors in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Elizabeth Robbie with Reggie the pony at Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Show in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Petting the pony

Elizabeth Robbie with Reggie the pony at Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Show in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page