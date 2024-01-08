News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
See if you can find your dream job on Indeed.co.ukSee if you can find your dream job on Indeed.co.uk
See if you can find your dream job on Indeed.co.uk

12 new jobs you can apply for right now in Buxton with salaries of £25,000 or more

With the start of the new year it might be time to go out and get your dream job.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT

We have searched Indeed.co.uk to find jobs which would earn you a very comfortable £25,000 a year or more, so take a look at what your future career could be like.

Senior Marketing & Communications Officer for Blythe House Hospicecare. The position is a fixed term contract for nine months, possibly extending to 12 months, to cover maternity leave Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Blythe-House-Hospicecare-1/jobs?jk=39bf16abfb7c2c42&start=0&clearPrefilter=1

1. Upto £27,596 a year

Senior Marketing & Communications Officer for Blythe House Hospicecare. The position is a fixed term contract for nine months, possibly extending to 12 months, to cover maternity leave Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Blythe-House-Hospicecare-1/jobs?jk=39bf16abfb7c2c42&start=0&clearPrefilter=1 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Vodafone in Buxton is looking for a Retail Store Manager 40 hours/week - Buxton Vodafone says 'When a customer enters your store, they will get that Vodafone feeling – a sense that they’re welcomed, valued, and have a friendly expert by their side' Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Vodafone/jobs?jk=780d2f535ae8538e&start=0&clearPrefilter=1

2. £26,000 a year

Vodafone in Buxton is looking for a Retail Store Manager 40 hours/week - Buxton Vodafone says 'When a customer enters your store, they will get that Vodafone feeling – a sense that they’re welcomed, valued, and have a friendly expert by their side' Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Vodafone/jobs?jk=780d2f535ae8538e&start=0&clearPrefilter=1 Photo: google maps

Photo Sales
Retail Assistant Manager required for Buxton’s Superdrug store. Superdrug is looking for a person who goes ‘beyond just great management skills, they share their expertise and support their team to grow and develop’. Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Superdrug/jobs?jk=7d01aaa30e68987c&start=0&clearPrefilter=1

3. £27,000 a year

Retail Assistant Manager required for Buxton’s Superdrug store. Superdrug is looking for a person who goes ‘beyond just great management skills, they share their expertise and support their team to grow and develop’. Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Superdrug/jobs?jk=7d01aaa30e68987c&start=0&clearPrefilter=1 Photo: google maps

Photo Sales
Senior Research Scientist: Building Safety & Risk Management at the Health and Safety Executive in Harpur HIll. The Health and Safety Executive is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Health-and-Safety-Executive/jobs?jk=3f9248f104d70721&start=0&clearPrefilter=1

4. £40,788 - £46,783 a year

Senior Research Scientist: Building Safety & Risk Management at the Health and Safety Executive in Harpur HIll. The Health and Safety Executive is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Health-and-Safety-Executive/jobs?jk=3f9248f104d70721&start=0&clearPrefilter=1 Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Buxton