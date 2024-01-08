With the start of the new year it might be time to go out and get your dream job.
We have searched Indeed.co.uk to find jobs which would earn you a very comfortable £25,000 a year or more, so take a look at what your future career could be like.
1. Upto £27,596 a year
Senior Marketing & Communications Officer for Blythe House Hospicecare.
The position is a fixed term contract for nine months, possibly extending to 12 months, to cover maternity leave
Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Blythe-House-Hospicecare-1/jobs?jk=39bf16abfb7c2c42&start=0&clearPrefilter=1
2. £26,000 a year
Vodafone in Buxton is looking for a Retail Store Manager 40 hours/week - Buxton
Vodafone says 'When a customer enters your store, they will get that Vodafone feeling – a sense that they’re welcomed, valued, and have a friendly expert by their side'
Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Vodafone/jobs?jk=780d2f535ae8538e&start=0&clearPrefilter=1
3. £27,000 a year
Retail Assistant Manager required for Buxton’s Superdrug store.
Superdrug is looking for a person who goes ‘beyond just great management skills, they share their expertise and support their team to grow and develop’.
Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Superdrug/jobs?jk=7d01aaa30e68987c&start=0&clearPrefilter=1
4. £40,788 - £46,783 a year
Senior Research Scientist: Building Safety & Risk Management at the Health and Safety Executive in Harpur HIll.
The Health and Safety Executive is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety.
Apply: uk.indeed.com/cmp/Health-and-Safety-Executive/jobs?jk=3f9248f104d70721&start=0&clearPrefilter=1