3 . Charity bed push

The Ladies Committee of the Hartington Branch of the Royal British Legion organised a bed push which started from The Greyhound Inn at Warslow in May 2013. The group walked just over three miles to Hartington, where various activities taking place included a cake stall, tombola, hotdog stand and 'a miniature garden in a biscuit tin' competition for the children. Photo contributed. Photo: Contributed