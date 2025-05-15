The Stone and Water group exhibition: Elena Law, eight, Isla Healy five and Erin Law six. Photo Lindsay Martinplaceholder image
12 memories from across the High Peak to take you back to May 2013

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 13:26 BST
From a new hair dressers opening in Whaley Bridge to a day out with new Mills Art Theatre this is what you were up to in May 2013.

Take a look through this throwback gallery and see who you can spot.

Leona Stafford, eight and Tracey Stafford at the Stone and Water group exhibition. Photo Lindsay Martin

1. Getting crafty

Childhood best friends Jayne Milling and Tracii Marchington, who have reunited to take over the Sammie's salon in Whaley Bridge, now called Guild. Photo contributed.

2. Friends to business partners

The Ladies Committee of the Hartington Branch of the Royal British Legion organised a bed push which started from The Greyhound Inn at Warslow in May 2013. The group walked just over three miles to Hartington, where various activities taking place included a cake stall, tombola, hotdog stand and 'a miniature garden in a biscuit tin' competition for the children. Photo contributed.

3. Charity bed push

Blythe House Hopisce expanded their children, young people and family counselling service, thanks to a grant from BBC Children in Need. Photo contributed.

4. Blythe House Hospice expanded services

