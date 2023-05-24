Some of the knives which were handed into High Peak police during Operation Sceptre. Pic Buxton Police

Last week Safer Neighbourhood Teams from all areas of the High Peak were educating shop keepers, and young people on the dangers of knife crime and had boxes to safely dispose of a knife.

A spokesperson for Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have attended various areas and asked for any knives to be given to us so we can arrange safe disposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“115 Knives were handed in to us reducing the chances of these being used as a weapon preventing injury or possible death.”The police carried out searches of local parks looking for any hidden weapons and unlike other areas in the country no knives were found.

Acting upon intelligence several people were stopped and searched for weapons but again none were found.

The police spokesperson said: “Nearly all the retailers who sell knives in the High Peak have been visited and given advice on who they can sell knives to.

“Working with Derbyshire county Council Trading Standards and Police cadets we carried out test purchases where a volunteer who is under age attempted to purchase a knife.

Advertisement

“Only one business in the High Peak failed and served the 16-year-old with a knife. This will now be dealt with by Trading Standards.”

Advertisement

During the course of the week, which tied in with the national Operation Sceptre, the police held 10 Community Meetings and engaged with around 185 people who discussed issues with them.

Schools and Youth clubs were also visited by the youth engagement teams with several year groups having an input around the consequences of carrying knives .

The force said following the meetings most people felt safe where they lived and did not think there was an issue with knife crime in the High Peak.

Advertisement