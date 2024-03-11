Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phoebe Cooper, from Chinley, will star in the English Youth Ballet, EYB’s, acclaimed ballet – Sleeping Beauty which will take to the stage at the Regent Theatre in Stoke on Trent next month.

The 11-year-old, who dances at Samantha Wood Theatre Academy in Chinley and goes to Chapel-en-le-Frith High School, will be starring alongside six international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 90 young dancers from the local area.

A spokesperson for the EYB said: “This is a superb achievement which has been made by talented young dancer – Phoebe Cooper.

Phoebe Cooper will be performing with the English Youth Ballet next month after wowing at auditions. Photo submitted

“In January, she was chosen to be part of the 90-strong cast of EYB’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

“She was selected in a hugely competitive audition.

“The young cast of the ballet are currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals.”

The young cast are rehearsing for 60 hours over 10 days of rehearsals at weekends.

The rehearsals take place at a local high school and dancers experience the working life of a professional dancer.

Janet Lewis OBE and EYB Director, said: “English Youth Ballet’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.

“The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company.

“They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.

“I am always amazed at how quickly the young dancers progress and how positive they are when presented with new challenges.”

EYB Principal – Lindsey Fraser will be starring as Aurora in the production. Before joining EYB she danced with the Vienna Festival Ballet. She added: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young, like Phoebe.

“The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet.

“The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers will never forget.”

Sleeping Beauty will be at the Regent Theatre, in Stoke, Friday, April, 12 to Saturday April, 13.