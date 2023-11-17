News you can trust since 1852
11 throwback pictures of Children in Need fundraising in the High Peak from more than a decade ago

Today is Children in Need so we have delved in the archives to unearth some great throwback pictures from 2011 to 2013.
By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT

Who can you spot having a wax or wearing their pyjamas to school all to raise much needed funds for Pudsey Bear and Children in Need.

Ewan Mitchell having his hair shaved into spots and tufts back in 2011 by Toni and Guy's Peter Robinson. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. New do

Ewan Mitchell having his hair shaved into spots and tufts back in 2011 by Toni and Guy's Peter Robinson. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Sara Halsey, Vicky Morrell, Dani Salt and Sarah Bennett with their boss David Patigny all wearing jammies and hard hats for Children in Need in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Hard hats and jammies

Sara Halsey, Vicky Morrell, Dani Salt and Sarah Bennett with their boss David Patigny all wearing jammies and hard hats for Children in Need in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Alan Hobson cycling and raising money for Children in Need in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. On your bike

Alan Hobson cycling and raising money for Children in Need in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

For the seventeeth year running Whaley Bridge Primary's choir sang at Manchester's Trafford Centre in aid of Children in Need. Pupils pictured in 2012

4. Hitting the right notes

For the seventeeth year running Whaley Bridge Primary's choir sang at Manchester's Trafford Centre in aid of Children in Need. Pupils pictured in 2012 Photo: Jason Chadwick

