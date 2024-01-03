100-strong tractor convoy through High Peak streets raises £13,000 for cancer charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 2023 Tractor Run took to the streets on December 30 with 110 tractors taking part and now the money from the fundraiser for the cancer charity has been totalled up.
Organiser Ferg Roylance said this year’s event has raised £13,000. He said: “Thank you to everyone who watched, donated and participated in the annual tractor run. We had an amazing turn out with 110 vehicles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The families and friends of Harvey, Lisa & Stuart are extremely thankful for everyone’s support and to be able to continue their legacy by raising money for such a worthy cause. So far together we have raised over £13,000.”
The tractor run started in 2020 as a way to pay respects to Ferg’s farming colleague, Harvey Mitchell who died of cancer. The farming community wanted to pay their respects but, due to social restrictions of the pandemic at the time needed to come up with a new way of celebrating his life. And so the Tractor Run was born.
The following year another friend of the farming community Lisa Messenger passed away, so the fundraising tractor convoy was repeated to honour her name as well.
Ferg said: “It’s a special way to celebrate Harvey and Lisa, while also raising vital funds to help support cancer patients and their families.”
Advertisement
The event last month was the forth time the tractors have taken to the streets of Greater Manchester, Poynton, Disley, New Mills and Marple and thousands of people lined the streets to watch the convoy.
Advertisement
Ferg, 23 added: “In the four years we’ve done this, we have managed to raise over £29,500 for The Christie which is amazing. A huge thanks to all who have donated, the generosity from everyone has been amazing. Thanks also to our escort vehicles kindly donating their time and expertise to assist with the safe passage of the tractors."
To donate to the Tractor Run visit the campaign’s justgiving page at: justgiving.com/page/tractorrun2023