An annual tractor convoy through the streets of the High Peak and Greater Manchester raised a staggering £13,000 – taking the total raised for The Christie hospital to £29,500.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2023 Tractor Run took to the streets on December 30 with 110 tractors taking part and now the money from the fundraiser for the cancer charity has been totalled up.

Organiser Ferg Roylance said this year’s event has raised £13,000. He said: “Thank you to everyone who watched, donated and participated in the annual tractor run. We had an amazing turn out with 110 vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The families and friends of Harvey, Lisa & Stuart are extremely thankful for everyone’s support and to be able to continue their legacy by raising money for such a worthy cause. So far together we have raised over £13,000.”

More than 100 tractors took part in the fourth annual tractor run in aid of the Christie.

The tractor run started in 2020 as a way to pay respects to Ferg’s farming colleague, Harvey Mitchell who died of cancer. The farming community wanted to pay their respects but, due to social restrictions of the pandemic at the time needed to come up with a new way of celebrating his life. And so the Tractor Run was born.

The following year another friend of the farming community Lisa Messenger passed away, so the fundraising tractor convoy was repeated to honour her name as well.

Ferg said: “It’s a special way to celebrate Harvey and Lisa, while also raising vital funds to help support cancer patients and their families.”

Advertisement

The event last month was the forth time the tractors have taken to the streets of Greater Manchester, Poynton, Disley, New Mills and Marple and thousands of people lined the streets to watch the convoy.

The tractor run raised £13,000 for The Christie cancer hospital.

Advertisement

Ferg, 23 added: “In the four years we’ve done this, we have managed to raise over £29,500 for The Christie which is amazing. A huge thanks to all who have donated, the generosity from everyone has been amazing. Thanks also to our escort vehicles kindly donating their time and expertise to assist with the safe passage of the tractors."