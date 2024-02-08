News you can trust since 1852
Double trouble. Photo Annabelle Faith

10 pictures of your little ones enjoying the snow across the High Peak

As snow has covered Buxton and the High Peak many schools shut and people used the snow day to make snow men or go sledging.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Feb 2024, 21:22 GMT

The wintry blast had been given an amber weather warning from the Met Office and caused traffic disruption, shut roads and cancelled public transport.

However for some it was a chance to wrap up warm and go and play in the snow.

Can you spot your little one having fun?

A snowman and his friend. Photo Natasha Wildgoose

1. Snowman and his friend

A snowman and his friend. Photo Natasha Wildgoose Photo: natasha wildgoose

Little Olive all wrapped up. Photo Gemma Allen

2. All wrapped up

Little Olive all wrapped up. Photo Gemma Allen Photo: gemma allen

Standing on snowy mountains. Photo Holly Howe

3. Standing on snowy mountains

Standing on snowy mountains. Photo Holly Howe Photo: submit

Pretty in pink. Photo Millie Ward

4. Pretty in pink

Pretty in pink. Photo Millie Ward Photo: Millie Ward

