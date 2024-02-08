The wintry blast had been given an amber weather warning from the Met Office and caused traffic disruption, shut roads and cancelled public transport.
However for some it was a chance to wrap up warm and go and play in the snow.
Can you spot your little one having fun?
1. Snowman and his friend
A snowman and his friend. Photo Natasha Wildgoose Photo: natasha wildgoose
2. All wrapped up
Little Olive all wrapped up. Photo Gemma Allen Photo: gemma allen
3. Standing on snowy mountains
Standing on snowy mountains. Photo Holly Howe Photo: submit
4. Pretty in pink
Pretty in pink. Photo Millie Ward Photo: Millie Ward