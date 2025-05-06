Isobelle and Edie pictured on a fair ride. Photo Brian EyreIsobelle and Edie pictured on a fair ride. Photo Brian Eyre
10 pictures of you having fun at Buxton Spring Fair

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 11:20 BST
Hundreds of people came to the town to enjoy Buxton Spring Fair.

From morris dancing to classic cars and historic re-enactments this year’s Spring Fair, organised by J T Events had it all.

Take a look at these photos and see who you can spot.

Cheshire Transformers at Buxton Spring Fair. Photo Brian Eyre

1. Cheshire Transformers

Cheshire Transformers at Buxton Spring Fair. Photo Brian Eyre

Ken Gration with his 1968 police panda car. Photo Brian Eyre

2. Under arrest!

Ken Gration with his 1968 police panda car. Photo Brian Eyre

Aurora Cescan and Beth Lincoln at the circus academy. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Roll up roll up!

Aurora Cescan and Beth Lincoln at the circus academy. Photo Brian Eyre

Lola and Emily looking at the 12th century Norman re-enactment group camp . Photo Brian Eyre

4. Bringing the past to life

Lola and Emily looking at the 12th century Norman re-enactment group camp . Photo Brian Eyre

