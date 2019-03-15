Peak Hotel named Pub with the Best Pint at national awards

Castleton’s Peak Hotel has been named Pub with the Best Pint in a national awards ceremony - with judges describing its beer as ‘faultless’.

Judges for the Star Pubs & Bars Awards gave its beer top place for everything including taste, smell and temperature to staff knowledge and service.

They applauded landlord Rick Ellison, who transformed the ‘tired and unloved’ pub when he took it over five years ago.

He investing £200,000 in a revamp to upgrade and refurbish the pub a quirky style which has won it a reputation as Castleton’s most eccentric.

With 14 draughts on sale - including cask and craft ales, lagers and ciders – the Peak Hotel was commended for having a ‘pint to suit every palate’ and for its rotating choice of beers from local breweries such as Bradfield and Abbeydale.

Landlord Rick - who also runs the Old Hall Hotel at Hope - is a champion of great beer and cider in the surrounding area,

He founded the Hope Valley Beer and Cider festival four years ago.

Rick received the prestigious award at a gala ceremony at The Belfry resort in Sutton Coldfield from comedian Ed Byrne.

The win is a double celebration for Rick who will be marking the 300th anniversary of the Old Hall Hotel gaining its license next month.

Rick said: “We take great pride in the quality of our beer and cider and invest a lot of time in looking after them.

“It’s a fantastic acknowledgment and a real honour to have won - it wouldn’t have been possible without our brilliant team of staff.”

Rick is now planning an upgrade of the Peak Hotel’s cellar including a state of the art dispenser so pub continues to be known for a great pint.