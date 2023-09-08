News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Peak District: major emergency response as multiple cars on fire

Emergency services are responding to a series of vehicle fires.
By Oliver McManus
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A large-scale fire service presence is on-scene at New Road, in the Peak District village of Bamford, with fears that the blaze could spread to adjacent moorland.

The road is currently closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters were first called to the incident shortly before 1pm this afternoon.

Most Popular
Firefighters are tackling the blazeFirefighters are tackling the blaze
Firefighters are tackling the blaze

It is reported that they are dealing with a multiple vehicle fires.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.52 hours to several cars on fire on New Road, Bamford. We currently have four fire engines and a water carrier on scene.

“We are working to prevent the fire spreading to adjacent moorland.

“New Road is currently closed. Please avoid the area.”

  • This is a developing incident – Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked for more information.
Related topics:Emergency servicesPeak DistrictDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceBamford