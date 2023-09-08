Peak District: major emergency response as multiple cars on fire
Emergency services are responding to a series of vehicle fires.
A large-scale fire service presence is on-scene at New Road, in the Peak District village of Bamford, with fears that the blaze could spread to adjacent moorland.
The road is currently closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Firefighters were first called to the incident shortly before 1pm this afternoon.
It is reported that they are dealing with a multiple vehicle fires.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.52 hours to several cars on fire on New Road, Bamford. We currently have four fire engines and a water carrier on scene.
“We are working to prevent the fire spreading to adjacent moorland.
“New Road is currently closed. Please avoid the area.”
- This is a developing incident – Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked for more information.