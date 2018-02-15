‘Outstanding’ High Peak nursery makes the grade after first Ofsted inspection

A High Peak nursery has received the highest grading from Ofsted, making it an ‘outstanding’ place to send little ones.

Chinley Day Nursery, on Forge Road in Chinley, has been praised by the education watchdog during its first inspection for providing ‘imaginative and exciting resources and activities that motivate and engage all groups of children’.

Inspector Andrew Clark said: “Children are extremely well prepared for starting school.

“They make very good progress in developing simple early adding and subtraction skills.”

Chinley Day Nursery was registered in 2016. The nursery employs eight members of staff, all who hold appropriate early years qualifications at level 3 or higher, including one at level 6 and one with qualified teacher status.

Mr Clark said: “The manager and her team have an extremely clear vision for the continued development of the nursery.

Staff are outstanding role models and have a very thorough knowledge and understanding of how to keep children safe and secure.”

Nursery manager Leah Winterbottom said: “We are all so pleased. A lot of hard work has gone into building this business up and we pride ourselves on working to a high standard.”