White Horse Galleries opens a new gallery in Bakewell - A Peaky Blinder!

Bakewell's Portland Square is already an attractive destination with its variety of shops and eateries, and it will become more enticing with the inclusion of this Contemporary Art Gallery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This gallery offers something for everyone. From sculptures to original paintings, beautiful furniture and accessories to artist installations, Whitehorse Gallery has it all. With its knowledgeable staff and diverse trending collection of art, Whitehorse Gallery is sure to inspire and delight.

Paul: We are very excited to be opening in the heart of Bakewell in Derbyshire – which we think is a fantastic base to open a gallery. People in the area really enjoy their art and being close to both Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham we are sure to get a real mix of people visiting us. We are confident that our space will be a big hit with the public, as our previous gallery locations have seen numerous full house events and have reached maximum capacity on multiple occasions. We are excited to create this new space and look forward to the events and art installations it will bring.

You have an official opening planned, tell us more:

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Morris at Whitehorse Gallery

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul: The official launch event of the new Gallery will take place on Saturday 25th November from 1pm to 7pm. To attend the event, please email us at [email protected]. RSVP only. At our event, you can enjoy bubbles, light refreshments, goodie bags, and also have the opportunity to enter our free prize draw to have a chance to win a framed Limited Edition Print. Why not turn it into a weekend and check out Bakewell's Christmas Market or visit a couple of the various attractions in the surrounding area. Our address is: Portland Square Shopping Centre, Water Street, Bakewell DE45 1EU (Entrance on Market Square).

What type of art will people expect to see when they visit?

Paul: Whitehorse Gallery is an exciting and vibrant place to explore the latest art from local to around the world. It features a wide range of styles and genres including Abstract, Expressive and Realist Figurative works, Landscape Paintings, Conceptual, Contemporary Surrealism, Illustrative, Minimalist, Sports and Pop Art. This gallery offers something for everyone. From sculptures to original Paintings, beautiful furniture and accessories to artist installations, this gallery has it all. With its knowledgeable staff and diverse trending collection of art, Whitehorse Gallery is sure to inspire and delight. Whether you are a long-time art enthusiast or just beginning to explore the world of art, this gallery is a must-see.

Social Media Handles: @whitehorsegallery.

4, Portland Square, Water Street, Bakewell, DE45 1HA.

Opening Hours:

Monday 10-5pm

Tuesday 10-4pm

Wednesday - Closed

Thursday 10-4pm

Friday 10-5pm

Saturday 10-5pm