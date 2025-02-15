Political Opinion: NIMBYs Fight Back

By Jane Reynolds
Contributor
Published 15th Feb 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
Is it really true that people who want a real say in what gets built in their area are selfish NIMBYs who care more about bats and newts than homeless people? Can the housing crisis only be solved by sacrificing nature? We don't think so!

Worried about the increasingly aggressive tone of the government in denouncing "tree huggers" and "bat lovers" who are standing in the way of desperately needed homes, Green Party activists in the High Peak want to start a conversation about it.

March 8th at Spring Bank Arts centre in New Mills, there'll be a chance for people to hear from housing policy specialists and from two Peak District initiatives that are leading the way in providing much needed homes that are truly affordable - Zink Housing in Buxton and the Bradwell Community Land Trust.

Jane Reynolds, Green Party coordinator said "Centrally decided targets for house building and so-called red tape cutting has been tried before. It didn't work because the model tries to squeeze a small number of "affordable" houses as a side effect of big developments. We think that more rather than less community engagement is needed to solve the housing problems in our area".

It's a free event. All welcome and lunch will be provided.

Numbers are limited though, so book your ticket here https://HPGP_Housing_Justice.eventbrite.com

