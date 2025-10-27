Political Opinion: Jon Pearce Column: Giving every child their best start is personal to me

High Peak MP Jon Pearce

Being a dad to a young family is, at one and the same time, easily the best and most difficult thing I’ve ever done.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know how essential childcare is, and just how expensive it can be. When childcare costs are higher than the mortgage, returning to work becomes a mountain too steep for many families to climb. That’s why supporting parents has always been my top priority. And I’m so proud of what this Labour Government has already achieved.

Labour has doubled funded childcare from 15 to 30 hours for under-twos. This is a game-changer for families across the High Peak, with many now seeing their childcare bills fall by hundreds of pounds every month. That means more parents able to work, more time spent with family without financial fear, and a better start for our youngest children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building a stronger future starts right from the beginning. Families across the High Peak often ask me, “What happened to Sure Start? It was a lifeline.” They’re right. Conservative austerity destroyed Sure Start, shutting hundreds of centres and stripping away vital support. Labour is bringing back that lifeline. Best Start Hubs will ensure no parent is left to struggle alone, bringing childcare, health services, parenting guidance and wellbeing support together under one roof. And Derbyshire is among the first 100 areas to benefit.

Jon Pearce at Hadfield Nursery School

As children grow, support should grow with them. That’s why Labour is rolling out 750 funded breakfast clubs across England, including at Peak Forest, New Mills and Bamford Primary right here in the High Peak. Some Conservatives have attacked the Prime Minister for this policy. They seem to think breakfast clubs are just about toast and cereal. They’re missing the point. This is additional childcare, helping parents get to work, helping children start the day calm, fed and ready to learn, and helping schools support every pupil to learn. Breakfast clubs save parents around 95 hours and £450 a year, while boosting children’s focus and attainment.

From April, another 2,000 schools will follow, helping half a million more children start their day ready to learn. And with Labour expanding Free School Meals to all families on Universal Credit, 100,000 children will be lifted out of poverty by 2026. That puts money back into parents’ pockets and ensures children can concentrate in the classroom, not worry about hunger.

We’re also tackling uniform costs. By limiting branded requirements, families could save over £50 per child. No parent should ever have to choose between heating the house and buying a badged jumper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when school ends? Support continues. Our Youth Guarantee will ensure every young person who has been out of work or education for 18 months is offered a job, training place or apprenticeship, backed by restored maintenance grants, and new high-quality technical routes.

Step by step, Labour is rebuilding the support that helps children and families thrive. From the first days of parenthood to the first steps into work, we are delivering a stronger, fairer future for every child and every family across the High Peak.