Political Opinion: High Peak Jobs Fair: Unlocking opportunity for all

This Friday, 10th October, from 10 am to 1pm at Glossop Cricket & Bowling Club, I’ll be holding my second High Peak Jobs and Skills Fair of the year. The first one, in Buxton in April, was such a massive success that lots of people from Glossop asked me to hold another one there too - and this one promises to be even bigger and better.

My jobs fair is for everyone - whether you’re starting out in your career, looking for your next step up, or ready to try something completely different. We’ve already got more than fifty fantastic exhibitors confirmed, including local employers like Tarmac, Buxton Lime and Street Crane, alongside national names such as Google, Network Rail and Manchester Airport. There’ll also be practical sessions on CV writing and interview skills to help you take that next step.

Labour has always been the party of work and of working people. We believe that decent pay, fair treatment and real opportunity are the foundation of strong communities and a thriving country.

That’s why the Labour Government has raised the National Minimum Wage and is delivering the biggest upgrade in workers’ rights in a generation - ending exploitative zero-hours contracts, banning fire-and-rehire, and strengthening the right to flexible working. Because good work isn’t just about getting by - it’s about getting on: building a career, supporting a family, and building a better life for all of us.

As a dad with a young family myself, I want every child in High Peak to have the best possible start in life. That means strong local schools, access to apprenticeships and higher education, and proper support for young people ready to learn, train or work.

We’re determined to end the false and outdated hierarchy between “academic” and “technical” education. Every route that helps a young person reach their potential deserves equal respect and support. That’s why I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that we are scrapping the old target of 50% of young people going to university. Instead, our ambition is for two-thirds of young people to go to university, college or take on an apprenticeship, backed by an additional £1.2 billion per year for skills training by 2028-29. This is central to how we will deliver the skills and jobs needed to grow our economy and meet the challenges of the future.

And we will go further. For young people who’ve been out of work or education for 18 months, our new Youth Guarantee will ensure they’re offered a paid job, giving everyone a fair chance - with no one left behind.

So, if you or someone you know is looking for a new opportunity, it would be great to see you at the Jobs Fair this Friday.