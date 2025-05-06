Opinion: There are many lessons we need to learn from last week’s local elections

There are many lessons we need to learn from last week’s local elections.

After eight disastrous years running Derbyshire County Council it was no surprise that voters across Derbyshire threw the Conservatives out of County Hall last Thursday, writes High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

Having taken the council to the brink of bankruptcy, given us the worst roads with the most potholes in England, so badly let down children with SEND and their families and closed our care homes and day care centres, it is no wonder that the Conservatives went from holding 45 seats to just 12.

It is obviously disappointing that voters turned to Reform rather than Labour. I am under no illusion that it was also a tough night for Labour in Derbyshire and across the country. People are desperate to see the Government in Westminster deliver the change they voted for last July. Sadly, there is no magic wand to make things better overnight – if there was, I am sure the Conservatives would have thought to use it at some point over the last 14 years.

We have started to deliver in some areas but not fast enough. NHS waiting lists have fallen every month for the last six months, the first free breakfast clubs for primary school children in New Mills, Bamford and Peak Forest have started and interest rates are coming down, which will ultimately lead to lower mortgages for people across High Peak. But for too long living standards have not been improving and until people start to feel better off and able to do more with their money each month, the frustration will continue to grow. That is the challenge we must face head on.

That challenge has not been made easier by the Trump White House imposing tariffs and causing chaos in markets around the world. Nigel Farage is Trump’s biggest fanboy, and he wants to bring Trump’s policies and approach to the UK. That includes ceasing to publicly fund the NHS - no doubt moving to an American style insurance healthcare system. Like in America, where Trump has the lowest poll ratings after one hundred days of any President, Farage’s plans would have a devastating impact on our economy and public services.

As the Conservatives collapse into a rump, there is a good chance that the next election will be a straight choice between Labour and a Trump inspired Reform Party. That is why this Government must go further and faster to put more money in people’s pockets and save the NHS by bringing down waiting lists.