Opinion: It’s ok to not be ok

Every 90 minutes, someone in the UK takes their own life. For men under 40, it remains the single biggest killer. Behind every one of those tragedies is a family, a friendship group, and a community left heartbroken.

That’s why the conversations we have about mental health really do matter -- and why the work being done here in High Peak to support one another makes me so proud.

Last week, I laced up my boots for a kick-about on the Silverlands pitch at Buxton FC. Every Wednesday night, Silverlands hosts a free men’s mental health football session - a safe, welcoming space where men of all ages and abilities come together to talk, laugh, and look out for each other. I can confirm I even managed to score twice, though the real success with this game is the difference it makes off the pitch.

Football has always been part of High Peak’s story - and so has breaking barriers. Just last Thursday, the FA honoured Buxton-born Frank Soo, England’s first footballer of Asian heritage, with an honorary England cap he earned but never received. It’s a proud moment for our area and a reminder of how sport can unite us and challenge old stigmas.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce

But while our community is leading by example, there is still more to do nationally. This week, Parliament is again debating the Mental Health Bill - long-overdue legislation to bring our mental health laws into the 21st century. The current system is outdated and too often leaves patients without a voice.

This Bill aims to put patients first, increase scrutiny of detention, and limit how the Mental Health Act can be used to detain autistic people and those with learning disabilities - something Labour pledged to reform. It’s also about fairness: too many from minority communities are still failed by mental health services or face discrimination in the system.

Last Friday was World Mental Health Day — but if we want real change, we can’t let it be just a date in the diary. Reforming our laws, investing in local support, and ending stigma must be part of how we live every day.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember - it’s ok to not be ok. And if you want to volunteer or get involved with one of the great local mental health charities here in High Peak, please get in touch with my office. Together, we can make sure no one faces these challenges alone.