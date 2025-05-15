More than just veg: How allotments nurture community and wellbeing

At first glance, allotments are about growing fruit, vegetables and flowers. But spend a bit of time at Sunnybank Allotments in Whaley Bridge and you’ll quickly see there’s something much deeper taking root - a real sense of connection, care and shared purpose.

Much like the Men’s Shed movement, which brings people together through hands-on projects and friendship, allotments create quiet spaces where people can work side by side, share knowledge and look out for each other. That simple act of digging or weeding alongside someone else often opens the door to a chat, a laugh or even a bit of support on a tough day.

At Sunnybank, it’s not unusual to see someone helping a neighbour lift something heavy, offering a spare bag of compost or passing a neighbour advice or seeds. There are also hens scratching around, adding to the gentle, lived-in feel of the place.

Throughout the year, the allotment community comes together for seed swaps and seasonal gatherings from Christmas, Midsummer’s Day or simply an excuse to share cake and company. These moments help make the space feel less like a collection of plots and more like a shared home for people who care about growing things, including each other.

Roots & Shoots Taster Beds

For those new to gardening, Sunnybank offers 'Roots and Shoots' taster beds - small starter plots where beginners can get a feel for allotment gardening before committing to a full-sized plot. One of these beds is even tended by the local Beaver group, giving youngsters the opportunity to learn about where food comes from and the satisfaction of planting and nurturing their own crops.

Adding to the charm, there are also hens on the allotments, further enhancing the welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. These spaces make Sunnybank more than just a place to grow food - they make it a place to grow friendships and community spirit.

Allotments are a vital part of our local area, offering not only fresh produce but also a sense of belonging and well-being. As we continue to recognize the importance of mental health, spaces like these must be protected and supported so they can continue to benefit generations to come.

With around 40 people on the waiting list, it’s clear Sunnybank is something special. The open-sided shelter, the hens, the chats over a spade or cuppa - these are small things but they add up. In a time when loneliness and stress are real issues for many, a space like this offers calm, community and quiet support.

Sunnybank Allotment

Allotments give back far more than food. They offer a sense of belonging, fresh air and a reason to keep showing up, even when it’s muddy. They are green spaces with real social value and deserve to be protected and celebrated for all the life they help grow.

To join the waiting list at Sunnybank or find out about allotments near you, contact Whaley Bridge Town Council or visit https://www.gov.uk/apply-allotment.