But behind this unfounded optimism the reality is somewhat bleaker.

Of course the real winners as a result of the Budget have been the richest one per cent who have benefitted from changes in their pension allowance.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, junior doctors are about to strike again. Who can blame them? Their hourly rate of pay - £14 - equates to that being offered to new sandwich fillers at Pret A Manger.

The stark reality is that 13 years of Conservative Government have left us all poorer - except the very rich of course.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel

