Letter: No-one should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies

I’ve never smoked, never wanted to. I find it a disgusting habit, but if people want to smoke it’s their choice.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 2nd May 2024, 00:00 BST
The Government is bringing in legislation that kids today will never be able to smoke. I respect anyone’s right to smoke, no-one should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies.

We make our own choices in life, no-one ever has the right to dictate to us.

I feel it’s a serious own goal by Rishi Sunak and for Labour too, who also backed the bill.

Jayne Grayson

By email

