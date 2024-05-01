Letter: No-one should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies
The Government is bringing in legislation that kids today will never be able to smoke. I respect anyone’s right to smoke, no-one should be telling us what we can do with our own bodies.
We make our own choices in life, no-one ever has the right to dictate to us.
I feel it’s a serious own goal by Rishi Sunak and for Labour too, who also backed the bill.
Jayne Grayson
By email
