Jon Pearce column: Protecting High Peak from wildfires this summer

Last weekend was the hottest of the year so far, and I hope everyone across High Peak was able to safely enjoy the sunshine. But while warm, dry weather can be a welcome change, it also brings serious challenges. In fact, after many weeks with little or no rain, several areas of the country are now classified as being in drought.

As we move into the summer holidays, it’s vital that we understand the threats posed by a combination of rising temperatures, dry conditions and increasing visitor numbers across High Peak.

Last month, I was heartbroken to witness the devastation caused by the wildfire in the Goyt Valley. The blaze engulfed an area roughly the size of 325 football pitches, leaving long‑term damage to the land and wildlife.

The impact of climate change in our area, which is driving the increasingly frequent periods of warm and dry weather that we are seeing now, has increased the vulnerability of the Moorland around us. In the summer, the land is becoming so dry that it essentially becomes a tinderbox – and even a discarded cigarette or a still‑warm disposable barbecue can have catastrophic consequences.

That’s why I am passionate about doing all we can to protect the natural beauty of the Peak District. In the House of Commons, I have raised the issue of wildfires, and I’m pressing the Government to look at how we can better protect areas like ours from their devastating impacts.

Closer to home, I’ve been working with local retailers. In a recent column, I announced that I had written to every major store in High Peak, urging them to stop selling disposable barbecues. I’m pleased to say that Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have agreed to remove them from sale across High Peak this year, while Aldi, Lidl and M&S have announced a nationwide ban. This is a significant step forward, and I’m grateful to those businesses for putting safety first.

But we still have more to do. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the natural beauty of High Peak, now and for generations to come – and that means making sure it’s done safely and sustainably. So I’m asking for your help. I’ve launched a petition calling on other retailers in High Peak to stop selling disposable barbecues. By adding your name, you can help protect the environment we all value and love.

You can find the petition at: https://www.jon4highpeak.com/petition-stop-selling-disposable-bbqs/. Together, we can make a real difference and ensure that High Peak’s breathtaking landscapes are kept safe for future generations.