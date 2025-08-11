Jon Pearce Column: Backing High Peak’s next generation

This week, young people across High Peak will be getting their A-Level results. I just want to say to them, whether you have got the results that you wanted or haven’t done as well as you would have liked, a massive well done for getting through the exams. I was the first person in my family to do A-levels and I remember just being proud that I had actually completed them.

A-Levels can open a whole world of opportunities. So, if our young people are going on to study at university, undertake an apprenticeship or travel the world, I want to wish them good luck with whatever comes next.

Giving young people in High Peak the very best start in life is my number one priority and the work that I do as your Member of Parliament, whether here in High Peak or down in Westminster, is done with this in mind.

One of my biggest achievements since being elected a year ago is the extension of the Our Pass bus pass scheme to students in High Peak. By working with Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward, we’ve saved families in High Peak hundreds of pounds a year and opened up opportunities for young people in our area.

One of the foundational missions of this Labour Government is to deliver opportunities for young people. This is because we believe how you’re able to get on in life, shouldn’t be dictated by what your parents do or where you come from.

To do this, we’re working to deliver higher standards through all strands of the education system. Be it by fixing our crumbling school buildings, making sure that all new teachers are qualified and ensuring that there is dedicated mental health support in schools. This is all in addition to free breakfast clubs for primary school children and extending free school meals to 3,000 more kids in High Peak, helping to take many of them out of poverty.

There will also be a Youth Guarantee, which is a genuine game changer for young people. It means thousands of young people will receive targeted support to develop the confidence and life skills which will ensure they can access help to find work.

In that vein, I’m delighted to announce that, after the success of the first High Peak Careers, Skills & Jobs Fair in April, I’ll be hosting another event at Glossop Cricket & Bowling Club on Friday 10th October between 10am-1pm.

There are over 30 exhibitors already confirmed and many more in the process of signing up. We’ve got employers and education providers offering jobs and training. There’ll be talks from industry leaders and interactive sessions like CV writing and interview skills.

If you’re looking for an apprenticeship, job or a career change – I hope to see you in Glossop on Friday 10th October so you can make the most of the excellent opportunities on offer.